Outing to 'enchanting' gardens promises to be an unforgettable trip

Encompassing six stunning gardens across 17 acres, Bressingham Gardens is a horticultural paradise boasting over 8,000 plant species. Bressingham Gardens is the culmination of the Bloom family's horticultural passion. What began as a showcase for Alan Bloom's perennials in the 1950s has evolved into a multi-faceted garden experience captivating visitors with its diversity and seasonal beauty. From the vibrant summer gardens to the iconic Foggy Bottom, there's something to inspire everyone and is a great day out for all ages.

The coach will depart from Albrighton Garden Centre, taking you on a scenic journey to the heart of Norfolk.

The trip will include:

· Exclusive tour of Foggy Bottom Gardens with renowned horticulturist Adrian Bloom.

· A complimentary signed copy of Adrian Bloom's book, "Foggy Bottom," valued at £50.

· A warm welcome with a complimentary hot drink upon arrival.

· Ample free time to explore the gardens, Steam Museum, and Bressingham Garden Centre.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the botanical world of Bressingham Gardens on this unmissable trip. To book your place, and for more information, please visit: britishgardencentres.com

By Cassie King - Contributor