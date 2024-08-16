Popular quiz night returning to Pelsall!

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, and as well as the quiz, we will be playing our cards right and enjoying a ploughman's supper - all for £7 per person. The bar will be open too.

Teams of up to six people maximum.

So come along and join us at Pelsall Community and Arts Centre on Station Road, WS3 4BQ. Further details on 01922 682156.

Pelsall Community and Arts Centre's popular Quiz Night returns!

By Arthur Roberts - Contributor