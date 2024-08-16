Adult gymnastics team shine at championships

Competing against some of the best gymnasts in the country, one Stafford gymnast, Layla, achieved a commendable 10th place out of 52 participants in the tumbling category, demonstrating her skill and determination in a highly competitive field.

In the acrobatics discipline, the team achieved notable success. Coach Ellie (Danielle Jenkins) and Coach Adele secured a 7th place finish in the pairs category, highlighting their seamless coordination and strength. Additionally, Layla and Joni delivered an outstanding performance that earned them a well-deserved 3rd place in pairs, marking a significant achievement for the team.

The trio category saw another stellar performance from Coach Ellie (Danielle Jenkins), Coach Adele, and Layla, who collectively secured 3rd place. Their combined efforts and synchronized routines captivated the judges and audience alike, showcasing the team's dedication and synergy.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's achievements at the Adult British Championships," said Alistair Gould, area manager for Stafford. "Their hard work, dedication, and passion for gymnastics have truly paid off. These results are a testament to the exceptional coaching and the athletes' commitment to excellence."

Proud members of the team with their medals. Photo: Freedom Leisure

Stafford Leisure Centre continues to support and develop talent within its adult and junior gymnastics programme, fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and encouraging athletes of all ages to pursue their passions.

Feeling inspired to be a part of this? More information is available on freedom-leisure.co.uk. For Juniors up to the age of 16 why not pop along to their enrolment event at Stafford Leisure Centre on Saturday, 31 August at 4.45pm, no need to book, just come along and sign up.

By Craig Heard - Contributor