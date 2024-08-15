Wolverhampton community school celebrates A-Level results day

There was a 100 percent pass rate in the following A-Level subjects: Art, English Literature, History, Physics and Sociology. As well as in the following BTEC subjects: Business, E Sports, Health and Social Care and IT.

Successes include Aleena Pervaiz, achieving an A in Biology, B in Chemistry and a B in English Literature. Aleena will read Biological Sciences at Warwick University.

Jaideep Singh Sangha’s grades were Distinction * in E Sports, Distinction * in IT, Distinction in Business and a C in Economics. Jaideep will read Economics at Birmingham University. Congratulations to Adam Sandhu who received an unconditional offer from Aston University to read Computer Science based on his predicted grades.

Our students will continue their studies at Warwick, Birmingham, Leicester, Aston and several other universities studying subjects such as Law, Aeronautical Engineering, Economics and Law.

Year 12s had notable successes in their AS exams. Dilpreet Gill gained an A in Biology, B in Chemistry and Distinction in IT. Amarpreet Marwaha and Shahd Sayed both gained an A in Biology and an A in Chemistry.

Headteacher, Ms Hunter commented: “We are pleased to see so many following exciting paths which will allow them to progress to their chosen employment, apprenticeships and higher education destinations.”

By Ms Tammy Foo - Contributor