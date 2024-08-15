Walsall academy celebrates exams results

The Sixth-Form students at the academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust, have achieved some exceptional results following two years of hard work and determination in preparing for their exams.

The students’ successes have enabled many of them to secure places at their chosen universities, on esteemed apprenticeships and into highly skilled employment.

While all students have done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Jake Wiggin who successfully achieved an A* in mathematics and two As in physics and psychology. He has secured his place to study Physics with Astrophysics at Lancaster University.

Alice Lloyd has achieved an A* in geography and As in English literature and history, securing her place at the University of Birmingham to study Ancient History and Archaeology.

Jack Reaney has achieved two Distinction* in business and a C in mathematics, which has secured him a higher-level apprenticeship at Crowe UK.

Students also performed particularly well in A Level sociology and history and BTEC business and computer science.

Jake Wiggin, Noah Parrish, Luke Jackson, Harrison Collie, and Jack Reaney. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy prides itself on creating a happy, safe, and ambitious environment where students are nurtured academically, socially, and emotionally. As a result, they leave with the knowledge and character to lead successful and fulfilling lives. By being part of Ormiston, the academy is committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Michael Riley, Principal at Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy, said: “When the students perform so well, it is easy to forget the disruptions they have faced and the challenges they have overcome to arrive at this point. I cannot speak highly enough of the commitment of both staff and students and I’m thrilled that today’s results are a fitting reward for those efforts.

Maddison Mansell and Matilda Gough. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

“At Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy, we are dedicated to providing all our students with opportunities to excel, whether they choose to attend a top university or pursue an elite apprenticeship, and we look forward to seeing what all these bright individuals achieve next."

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor