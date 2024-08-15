Royal School Wolverhampton students excel at A-Level again

We have some great success in our Level 3 BTEC courses, as well as, our Level 3 Extended Project (EPQ) course, which is highly valued by universities. We are extremely proud of our students and their outcomes - 37 per cent of pupils achieved at least one A/A* or Distinction/Distinction* in this year’s results. The resilience they and their teachers have shown has been remarkable and they deserve huge credit for their success.

Some of our students have achieved very highly this academic year. Amber Purba attained 3 A* grades in biology, chemistry and business studies followed by Isabella Ogunjimi who achieved two A*s in biology and chemistry and an A in psychology. Rohan Najran also gained an A* in maths and A’s in chemistry, physics and further maths, and Navjot Gill achieved an A* in maths and A’s in physics and chemistry.

All our top performing pupils have been at The Royal for an extended period of time and some since primary school, proving the success of an ‘all-through’ education and wider benefits of an aspirational and holistic educational journey. Those students who joined The Royal School in Year 12 from other settings have continued to make excellent progress and are pleased with their outcomes as are we.

In these times of high competition for the best university places, it is pleasing to note the great success that The Royal students have in securing their first-choice places at the most competitive Russell Group universities. Even more impressive, however, is the fact that that their achievements are in the most rigorous academic subjects that the universities demand.

Principal Mr Mark Heywood, said: "We are delighted in the outstanding successes of our Y13 pupils who have shown resilience, diligence, and academic flair in achieving such an excellent set of A-Level results. They have thrived in the aspirational culture in our sixth form and are now ready for their next stage of education, work, and life beyond the Sixth Form.

"Our boarders and local day pupils have stoically persevered and worked with their highly committed staff to ensure they meet the expectations of their chosen destination. We wish them well for the future and remain confident that their ‘character’ developed through the wide range of opportunities on offer beyond the taught curriculum will stand them in good stead as they progress further. We look forward to hearing of their success in their future studies and careers."

The Royal School was founded in 1850 originally as an orphanage and is now a fully co-educational day and state boarding Free School with young people from 4 to 19.

By Jaemi Hodgson - Contributor