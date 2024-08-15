Principal 'thrilled' at outstanding A-Level success

Christina Agbasoga (AAA - Medicine), Christopher Edobor (A*AA - Dentistry), Jusnoor Grewal (A*, Dist*, Dist* - Accounting & Finance), Lamic Haile (AAA - Economics) Peggy Mafiamba (Dist* Dist* Dist - Law); Cilla Tandoh (ABB- International Management) and Rosemary Ugbo (Dist* Dist* A- International Law); George Worrall (Dist, Dist, Dist - Cyber Security).

Principal, Maggie Hazeldine said: “I am thrilled that our young people have achieved such outstanding grades this year. We pride ourselves on the bespoke advice and guidance we give to each student so that they can pursue truly aspirational career paths. They have made their school and their families very proud indeed.”

By Miss W Harding - Contributor