Young wheelchair users treated to summer activities thanks to grant

On the day, wheelchair users aged eight to 25 got to take part in a variety of fun and engaging games, including: rock climbing, zipwires, laser tag, archery, circus skills, wheelchair basketball, quidditch, chaos volleyball and soft axe throwing.

This was one of a series of events taking place throughout the summer across England, Scotland and Wales, hosted by young people’s wheelchair charity Whizz-Kidz and fully funded by the Poundland Foundation.

The carefully planned activities are always safe, wheelchair-friendly and suitable for all abilities. Participants and their families are given the unique opportunity to meet other wheelchair users, make new friends and learn new skills while being part of an unforgettable experience — something that the Poundland Foundation is proud to support.

Since it first launched in 2021, the Poundland Foundation has worked to build achieve its mission of supporting children and families when they need it most. It does this through life-changing grants to its national charity partners which alongside Whizz-Kidz include Make-A-Wish UK and Tommy’s.

Poundland Foundation Manager, Lucy Ruff, was one of the attendees at Blackwell Adventure’s Whizz-Kidz Max Day.

Speaking about the event she said: “Whizz-Kidz does an incredible job supporting wheelchair users, and we’re so proud of the long-standing relationship we’ve built the charity, so I was beyond chuffed to take part in the Bromsgrove Whizz-Kidz Max Day.

“We often hear positive feedback from families who attend Max Days, and we know how much of a confidence boost the experience can be for those who come along, so it was brilliant to see so many young wheelchair users and their families enjoying themselves.

“We hope through continued partnerships like this that we can continue to facilitate more memorable adventures for families nationwide.”

Leanne Gardener is mum to 10-year-old twins Dexter, who is a wheelchair user, and Jackson — who also attended on the day. She said: "We had an absolutely amazing day, and it was one of the first times the entire family was able to take part in an activity together.

"The boys were really buzzing after as it was just such a special exciting day for us all and we are very grateful for everyone involved in making it happen."

Rachel Backshall, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Whizz-Kidz, said: "It was a wonderful day with around 100 young wheelchair users and their families attending and really making the most of the wide range of activities on offer.

"We often hear how frustrating it can be for young wheelchair users when they are not able to join in all the same activities as their siblings or peers but at Kidz Max everything is accessible and everything is possible so young people never have to hear they can't join in or that they only have limited choices.

"So much fun and laughter were had, as well as happy shrieks from young people zooming down the zip line, none of which been possible without the generous support of the Poundland Foundation."

For more details about the Poundland Foundation please visit: poundlandfoundation.org.uk

By Andrea Ross - Contributor