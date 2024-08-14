Hospice nurse combines caregiving and creativity to raise funds

Jane Mogford, who has been nursing for over 30 years with more than two decades at St Giles, has been creating sought-after artist collectable bears as a hobby for the past 25 years.

Her handcrafted bears typically sell for around £150 each and have found homes across the globe.

Jane's collectable bears are unique, handcrafted artworks using high-quality traditional materials, unsuitable for children under 14 due to their delicate nature.

Her latest creation, "Effie the Elephant", stands at 25cm tall. Crafted from lavender viscose fur with ultra-suede footpads, Effie features glass eyes, needle sculpting, and hand-shaded details. She's weighted with steel shot, 5-way jointed, and adorned with a purple chiffon ribbon and velvet flower.

For Jane, bear-making is more than just a hobby—it's a form of mindfulness and a creative outlet that helps her cope with the emotional demands of her role in palliative care.

Jane said: "There's just something special about artist bears. A lot of time, love, and a little bit of the artist's soul goes into each creation. It's one of my stress relief techniques. When I started working on the oncology ward, dealing with younger patients and all the psychological distress, it took an emotional toll. Bear-making allows me to switch my mind off from work and focus on creating something positive."

Inspired by the March of the Elephants arts trail, Jane has donated Effie to raise additional funds for the hospice, directly benefiting the patients she cares for daily.

She said: "I thought, let me make an elephant bear, and that will be my contribution to this project. It's amazing to think that something I've created could raise money to support our patients. That's exactly why I've donated it."

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, said: "We're touched by Jane's generous donation. Effie the Elephant Bear perfectly embodies the spirit of our March of the Elephants trail—bringing together creativity, compassion, and community support. It's a wonderful example of how our staff go above and beyond in their dedication to our patients, and their loved ones."

Effie the Elephant Bear is available for purchase on the St Giles Hospice eBay page: ebay.co.uk/itm/355934675285

For more information about St Giles Hospice's March of the Elephants, please visit marchoftheelephants.co.uk

By Claire Fry - Contributor