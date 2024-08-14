Black Country activity programme will continue to change lives thanks to new funding

Five locations across England will continue to run life-changing activity sessions as part of Get Out Get Active (GOGA) thanks to funding from Sport England and London Marathon Foundation.

The Black Country will continue to see the benefits of the national programme through 2024 and into 2025.

Each location will run activity sessions and events that aim to engage the least active in their communities. Local expertise will be used to engage with people in each area. Activities and sessions range from walking groups to yoga classes in faith centres.

Since its inception in 2016 GOGA has reached more than 55,000 people. The programme brings disabled and non-disabled people together to enjoy being active in fun and inclusive ways.

Helen Derby, Strategic Lead-Programmes at Activity Alliance, said: "We know the amazing benefits that Get Out Get Active has brought to communities across the country. So to be able to continue that work is incredibly pleasing.

"By leaning on local expertise, the programme has given thousands the opportunity to be active. The innovative way of engaging communities has led to the least active in society being given a chance to enjoy a happier and healthier life.

"Sport and activity play a huge part in the nation’s health. Get Out Get Active will continue to give people across the country the chance to enjoy the benefits of being active."

With national charity Activity Alliance as the creator and lead partner, GOGA has transformed people’s lives. Six in 10 participants said they are now more connected within their community. Seven in 10 have continued to be active and maintained their activity levels outside of the GOGA programme.

As well as participants there have been more than 4,000 volunteers engaged at sessions, with almost three in 10 volunteers having a disability.

Get Out Get Active is set to continue to strengthen community spirit, increase confidence, and improve mental health. The success of GOGA comes from tapping into people's real-life motivations to be physically active.

By Wilf Reeve - Contributor