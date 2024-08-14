An unforgettable summer of fun at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

From enchanting theatrical performances to engaging family workshops and interactive nature trails, the Gardens provide the perfect backdrop for a summer of discovery and fun.

Lady Bug’s Ball: A Family Summer Party, August 22-24.

Join Lady Ruby, your charismatic host, who will have the little ones dancing and stretching their wings under the sunshine with a live DJ set on the lawn.

Enjoy a captivating show of the Lady Bug’s Ball by the renowned Children’s Theatre Company Enterm Edem, complete with mesmerising puppetry and stilt performers. Get creative in their poetry and art workshops.

Fancy dress is encouraged but not compulsory. Running from 10am to 6pm it’s a full-day family extravaganza filled with interactive workshops, creative crafts, and delightful entertainment. Explore the fascinating world of insects through hands-on activities and games.

With something for everyone, the Lady Bug’s Ball promises to be a highlight of the summer for families seeking a unique and educational day out.

The Sleeping Seeds: A Magical Theatrical Adventure, August 21, 11.30am, 1pm, 2.30pm and 4pm.

Experience the magic of live theatre with The Sleeping Seeds, an enchanting performance set amidst the lush greenery of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

This immersive show takes the audience on a journey through the wonders of nature, combining storytelling, music, and dance in a captivating outdoor setting. Perfect for children and adults alike, The Sleeping Seeds is a must-see event that will leave you with lasting memories.

Beyond the special events, Birmingham Botanical Gardens offers a host of other activities to enjoy throughout the summer. Step into the Butterfly House and be enchanted by the vibrant colours and delicate beauty of exotic butterflies from around the world.

For those looking to embark on an adventure, the new Butterfly Trail provides an engaging way to explore the gardens, where you can learn more about these incredible creatures.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens is a 15-acre oasis in the heart of Birmingham, offering a stunning array of plant collections, glasshouses, and family-friendly attractions.

With a commitment to education and conservation, the Gardens provide a space for visitors of all ages to connect with nature and explore the wonders of the natural world.

This year Birmingham Botanical Gardens is embarking on a transformational £14m capital project ‘Growing our Green Heritage’, having recently secured a Round 1 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

The project will restore the historic glasshouses, improve the site infrastructure, and promote the value of nature and green spaces, increasing public understanding of the importance of plant biodiversity to life on earth, ensuring the gardens’ legacy for generations to come.

For more information and to book visit: birminghambotanicalgardens.org.uk

By Drew Cunliffe - Contributor