Young heroines spend birthday raising funds for charity

She may have been celebrating turning 10, but Persephone Brennan spent her birthday with her friend Ellie Sheridan, aged nine, selling handmade charm bracelets for Katharine House Hospice.

In doing so they not only captured the hearts of their Stafford community, but raised £160 for the charity, which is based in the town’s Weston Road and offers free palliative care for adults with life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their loved ones.

The girls, who had been crafting the bracelets as a fun pastime, decided that rather than keeping them for themselves, they would sell them to support the cause as they have both known friends and family helped by the caring charity.

Persephone, known as Persie to friends and family, said: "We didn’t want to help ourselves but help others that really needed it."

After setting up their fundraising stand on the Marston Grange estate in Stafford, the pair were met with an outpouring of support as the community rallied around the young philanthropists.

Persephone’s father Ben Brennan, who is a secondary school teacher at The Hart School in Rugeley, shared his pride in the girls' charity endeavours, he said: "It’s been lovely to see them so invested in helping others during the holidays instead of just being stuck on devices.

“And what’s been really touching is the support they have received from the community. Neighbours, workmen, and passers-by have all been incredibly generous.

“It’s a real testament to the kindness in our community."

The effort was especially meaningful as it took place on Persephone’s birthday. "I think she was more excited to do this than open her presents,” her father added.

Katharine House Hospice relies on the kindness and generosity of the community to cover most of the cost of its vital free care services, which cost almost £4 million a year to provide.

This inspiring act of kindness from Persie and Ellie is a reminder that even the youngest members of our community can help make a difference.

By Justine Halifax - Contributor