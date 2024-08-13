New rapid EV charging hub at Cannock

The 300kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 15-20 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. Situated at The Wheatsheaf Inn, the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV whilst enjoying a bite to eat.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Osprey now has over 1,000 charge points available to use across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and made to the latest and highest standards. The new charging site in Cannock will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Staffordshire’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard. As such, this installation will encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Osprey funded this installation and oversees the operation and maintenance of the chargers, all of which are powered by renewable energy. Marston's Brewery Group, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.

By Sam Petters - Contributor