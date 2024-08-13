Charity announces headline sponsor and hosts for awards

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Recognition Awards and Charity Ball, takes place on Friday, 27 September. This year, the highly anticipated, prestigious event will be held at the National Conference Centre in Solihull, in the West Midlands.

EBC Group, a leading provider of managed IT services, generously came on-board as the headline sponsor. Its support will be instrumental in ensuring the event’s success. EBC Group's dedication to corporate social responsibility aligns perfectly with the mission of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and their sponsorship will help continue making lifesaving missions possible across the region.

The special black-tie event will celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations that support the vital lifesaving work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. It will be hosted by none other than Heart West Midlands’ longstanding presenter, Ed James, a well-known and beloved figure in the local area.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "Our Recognition Awards and Charity Ball promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with entertainment, celebration, and heartfelt recognition of the real heroes who make a lifesaving difference in our community – our fundraisers, volunteers and supporters. Guests will enjoy a glamorous reception, a gourmet dinner, and a variety of performances and presentations throughout the night.”

Mike Wood, chief operating officer of EBC Group, added: “As a local business that has just celebrated its 35th year in business, we are super proud to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, both as their IT provider but most importantly, as a key event sponsor for the charity’s upcoming Recognition Awards and Ball.

“I cannot underline enough how important their role is within the community, saving lives on a daily basis and providing comfort to all that live within the region, that they are always there when needed.”

For sponsorship opportunities, please email the charity’s corporate partnerships manager, Pam Hodgetts via pam.hodgetts@midlandsairambulance.com. For ticket bookings, please email the charity’s group events lead, Jo Bailey via jo.bailey@midlandsairambulance.com.

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s events, visit the website and follow the organisation on social media.

By Becky Read - Contributor