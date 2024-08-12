Trysull & Seisdon WI enjoy a summer get-together with afternoon tea
We have no meeting in August but one of our members, Joan Burton, kindly invited us to have afternoon tea at her bungalow in Pattingham. The weather was cloudy and there was a threat of drizzle but it didn't dampen the atmosphere for our get together. Everyone had contributed a plate of food and two tables were soon laden with a lovely selection of sweet and savoury items. A surprise guest was Mike Wood, the MP for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire.
The rain held off and we were able to wander round Joan's beautiful garden, which includes a wild flower section. A raffle was held at the end of the afternoon, but no-one went home empty handed as there was enough food left for us all to have a doggy bag!
It was lovely to have a get together and a chance to catch up before our next meeting. Our thanks go to Joan for generously offering to host the afternoon.
The next meeting is on Thursday, 12 September. We meet at the Village Hall, Trysull at 7.30pm and the speaker will be Duncan Cadbury telling us about George Cadbury and the Bournville Village Trust. The competition is an edible chocolate item.
Also in September we are having an indoor car boot/table top sale on Saturday, 28 September at 10am. Refreshments will be available.
By Di Birks - Contributor