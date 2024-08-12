Community invited to walk in memory of four-legged friends

The Dignipets Memorial Walk will be held at Baggeridge Country Park, off Wodehouse Lane in Sedgley on Sunday, 8 of September from 10am. Dignipets is a veterinary service providing in-home hospice and end-of-life care for pets. They provide home visits across the region for pets with a chronic or life-limiting illness that benefit from veterinary support in their own home, as well as seven days a week support for end-of-life emergencies.

The practice has organised a memorial walk for pet owners that have needed Dignipets previously or for anyone who just wants to take time to pay tribute to their past pets

Merel Taal, one of Dignipets' veterinary surgeons, said: "We are holding the walk so that people can come together with other pet owners in memory of pets that have passed away.”

"People can either bring current pets for the walk or just come and join us to stroll through the beautiful setting of Baggeridge.

“I am walking for all the pets I helped crossing over the rainbow bridge in the last few years. The loss of a pet is sadly something every pet owner will eventually have to deal with. What better way to pay tribute then walking together in memory of?

"We have seen so many pets over the years and we really work hard to make sure their final moments at home are the best they can be. We also know just how much pets mean to their family and how pet bereavement can affect pet owners and we want to acknowledge that."

The event will also feature the Dignipets veterinary team to give information on elderly, hospice and end of life pet care. The event is free.

Anyone attending is asked to meet at Baggeridge's main car park off Wodehouse Lane. For more information, see the Dignipets Facebook page or email enquiries@dignipets.co.uk

By Merel Taal - Contributor