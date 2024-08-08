Walking for Eileen: 83-year-old organising eighth annual tribute walk to late wife

The 83-year-old decided to do the first hike after planting a tree for his wife on The Chase, and after the first walk went well, it has gone on to become an annual event to raise money for MASE - Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evenings.

The charity event has two different walks for participants - a six-mile hike and a less strenuous one-mile stroll. 140 people took part in Walking for Eileen last year, including MP Amanda Milling, a regular attendee at the hike, who gave a stirring speech and rang the bell to start the walks.

The 2024 Walking for Eileen hike is on Saturday, 31 August will commence with a warm up session at 11.40am with fitness instructor Colin, then the walks start at 12 noon. Both walks start and finish at the Marquis Drive Visitors Centre.

The walk is in memory of Eileen Pitcher. Photo: Robert Pitcher

Bob said: "It's a great opportunity to draw people to the beautiful Cannock Chase and to fundraise.

"I've seen the heartache that Alzheimer's brings, but I've also seen the relief that an evening at MASE brings. For a few vital hours each month those with Alzheimer's, and just as important their carers, are provided with friendship, advice and much needed support."

Pre walk warm up! Photo: Robert Pitcher

Bob took his wife to MASE for a year and a half before she died in 2017, and has volunteered for them for the past seven years. The evenings are held monthly at three venues Cannock, Haughton, and Rugeley, and are run entirely by unpaid volunteers. For further details, visit: themasegroup.org/

By Robert Pitcher - Contributor