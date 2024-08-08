Nonagenarian couple advise others to ‘never be bossy’ on their 73rd wedding anniversary

Terry, aged 96, and Miriam, aged 99, met at Dudley Castle Ballroom in their early 20s. Terry was a superintendent registrar and Miriam a secretary.

Throughout their courtship they would go for meals at a small restaurant opposite the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton, where Terry said they ‘could spend no more than £5’.

Marrying in 1951, aged 23 and 26 at the Gornal Baptist Church in Dudley, Terry and Miriam never left each other’s side. They went on to have two children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In celebration of their 73rd wedding anniversary, staff at Sedgley Court surprised the couple with a romantic Sunday lunch in the home’s garden room.

The dinner table was dressed with heart confetti, a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolates. As Terry and Miriam walked in, they couldn’t believe their eyes. Miriam said: "It’s so lovely to have everyone join in on our celebration, and the meal was just the cherry on the cake. My advice to the younger generation to leading a long and happy marriage like ours is to never be bossy, and just get along together!"

Sarah McGuinness, the Home Manager at Sedgley Court, added: "It’s so important to us that we support our residents in celebrating these huge milestones in their lives.

"Terry and Miriam are such a wonderful couple with shining personalities, it was a joy to give them the special anniversary they so deserve."

By Terri Kidd - Contributor