New hub in Sandwell opens for West Midlands veterans

The new facility has been created after Equans transformed an unused shipping container in Oldbury into a DIY workshop and social hub for Stepway, which supports veterans and their families across the region to help lead a successful civilian life.

The container - now named ‘Book Binders Shed’, in recognition of Neil Binder, Regional Coordinator and ex-Royal Navy Engineer - has been completely transformed, with new windows, interior walls and a new electricity system installed.

Solar panels have also been fitted to power to the workshop with renewable energy.

The new workshop gives veterans a space to meet socially, learn new skills and share stories at events such as Stepway’s monthly ‘Banter and Brew’ sessions.

Representatives from Stepway were joined by ex-Armed Forces personnel, the Equans project team and sub-contractors for a red ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening.

Dawn Turner, CEO at Stepway, said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to Equans and the sub-contractors who contributed to transforming an old shipping container into a safe and comfortable space.

“Our veterans now have a space where they can gain new skills, seek support and enjoy the company of others.”

Louise Reynolds, Regional Director at Equans, commented: “I’m thrilled at what the team has done to provide Stepway with a self-contained and collaborative workshop for veterans and their loved ones. The Armed Forces sacrifice so much to serve our country, so it’s only right that we do what we can to help them once they decide to transition into civilian life.

“As a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, Equans is committed to being an Armed Forces-friendly employer, so it’s great that we can get involved with projects like this to give extra support to veterans in the region.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is an initiative whereby organisations sign a promise to acknowledge and understand those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect.

By James Sharp - Contributor