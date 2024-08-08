Leo Sayer bringing his hit-packed tour to Birmingham

Leo Sayer has announced his ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ tour, a new run of UK live shows in celebration of his more than five decades as a recording artist. The tour includes a show at Birmingham Town Hall on October 12.

One of the most successful British artists of all time, Leo has racked up millions of album sales as well as transatlantic No.1 singles (in addition to numerous GRAMMY and BASCA awards) since releasing his debut single way back in 1972.

The performer also hit the top of the dance charts again two years ago with a storming Armand van Helden re-working of his 2006 UK No.1 single with Meck, Thunder In My Heart Again.

His army of hit singles include Thunder In My Heart, The Show Must Go On, One Man Band, Moonlighting, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, How Much Love, I Can’t Stop Loving You, More Than I Can Say and the timeless When I Need You. His forthcoming autobiography ‘Just A Boy’ will be published later this year, exactly 50 years since he released an album of the same name.

Always a hugely popular live attraction, Leo Sayer’s ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ UK tour will hit 19 UK towns and cities this autumn – for further information and all tour dates visit leosayer.com

By Simon Blackmore - Contributor