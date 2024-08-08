Ladies group introduced to the lifesaving work of the Blood Bikers

Launching at RAF Cosford in 2014, the group has grown and now covers hospitals, hospices and milk banks in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire, with this nationwide charity.

Meeting again after 40 years, David and Roger promote this charity but need to fit that in between shift patterns, giving availability 24 hours, seven days a week, including Christmas. This prompted David to share his story of a Christmas Day, surreptitiously trying to avoid the ‘big Christmas lunch.’ Instead, he was called to take blood samples to QE Birmingham from Burton-on-Trent, as a lady bleeding to death, needed urgent transfusions. That day two lives were saved of both mum and baby. Neither rider or patient know of the other but he later learnt, the baby was named David after him, for that much was shared.

Volunteer roles range from controller to rider but riders need to be advanced level, with retesting every three years. While riding, bikes are highly visible with their livery and the riders wear HV jackets and blood signs. The nature of this work varies but is always needed ASAP. Blood Biker ‘name’ implies transport of blood but the remit includes blood tests, enabling community nurses to treat at home. Blood and plasma (both need to be transported at different temperatures, with different shelf life). Milk to milk banks for premature babies; medical equipment – during an actual operation, when equipment broke down, David drove to Birmingham for spare parts and returned whilst the patient was still under anaesthetic. Bone marrow also faecal matter, transported frozen; used for the treatment of C. diff when antibiotics stop working, but using this treatment there is a 92 per cent survival rate.

Bikers don’t know patients, whose lives they impact, nor do patients appreciate their input because of confidentiality. However, the wealth of experience by these ‘voluntary heroes’ quietly supporting the NHS, every minute of every day, enlightened us.

