Staffordshire group say: "Please do not panic!"

Swarming is a natural way for a honeybee colony to reproduce and is essential to the bees’ survival. It happens when an existing colony subdivides and the swarm, which will focus on protecting the queen bee at its heart, goes in search of a new home.

An SSBKA spokesperson said: “A swarm is not dangerous while it is clustered. As long as it is left alone it is extremely unlikely that the bees will sting you. So please do not panic!”

It has issued the following advice for residents who discover a swarm:

Do not poke them or try to knock the bees off with a stick.

Do not light fires near them in hope the bees will move.

Do not spray or pour any chemicals or boiling water on the bees!

Call a beekeeper as soon as you find a swarm. You can find your local swarm collector at bbka.org.uk/find-a-local-swarm-collector

If there is no-one available to catch the swarm please leave the bees where they are. They will only stay in a temporary place for a maximum of three days. Once they locate a new permanent home to grow their colony they will move on.

For more information, visit southstaffsbeekeepers.com/dealing-with-a-swarm/

By Justine Halifax - Contributor