Encore! Singing quartet returning for summer concert

A quartet of singers from across the county, who formed Friends in Harmony in 2023, will be performing songs for a summer afternoon including folk, light and secular music, and songs from the shows and opera.

The hugely talented singers performing together include Suzanne Millington (soprano), and Peter Morris (bass baritone) who will be singing alongside Lindy Macdonald (mezzo). They will be accompanied on the piano by Kath Ainsworth.

All have taken leading roles in productions by musical and operatic societies, operas and choirs.

Friends in Harmony are making a return to St Peter's Church, Worfield on Sunday, 18 August at 2.30pm. Admission is free and refreshments will be served during an interval. There will be a retiring collection.

About the singers:

Suzanne Millington. Suzanne is an accomplished performer undertaking leading roles in numerous productions with societies in the Bridgnorth, Worcester and surrounding areas. She has given numerous concerts locally and has a wide-ranging repertoire ranging from opera to musicals. She is also proud to have been a member of local a capella quartet Bel Canto, entertaining at home and abroad, and raising money for a wide range of charities.

Peter Morris. Peter started singing at an early age as a chorister at St George's church in Wolverhampton. His first involvement with Gilbert and Sullivan was performing the role of Strephon in Iolanthe with Tettenhall College Gilbert and Sullivan Society. Since that time, he has spent happy years with both Trinity and Stourbridge Gilbert and Sullivan Societies taking many of the lead roles.

Lindy Macdonald. Having enjoyed choral singing all her life - particularly with the Swansea Bach Choir and BBC Welsh chorus -Lindy has also taken part in local operatic productions. Together with Suzanne she has been a member of the a capella quartet Bel Canto for over 30 years.

Kath Ainsworth. Kath is a celebrated pianist who accompanies individuals, small groups and large choirs. Her regular weekly commitments throughout the year involve accompanying St Michael's Singers of Tenbury Wells, and Kington Area Dramatic and Operatic Society (KADOS). Kath moved from Cumbria 40 years ago and has been involved with school choirs, playing at festivals and competitions both at home and abroad.

