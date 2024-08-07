Colleagues raise charity funds with movement challenge

Throughout the month of June, the DJH team, across its offices in the Midlands, North-West and Yorkshire, took part in ‘The Great Movement Challenge’ and successfully raised £1,000 for The Alzheimer’s Society.

The firm partnered with GoJoe, an inclusive social fitness and wellbeing app which uses the power of their highly engaging platform to connect and motivate everyone - regardless of age, activity or fitness level.

After a lot of healthy competition, t at the end of the month, the DJH team logged a total of 5,990 activities, completing 4,500 hours’ worth of exercise and covering a distance of over 14,000km!

The money raised from the movement challenge will help The Alzheimer’s Society tackle all aspects of dementia by giving help and hope to people living with the disease today and in the future.

James Beardmore, Chief Operating Officer at DJH said: “It was great to see the team achieve fitness goals they didn’t know they were capable off – particularly completing a fitness class with personal trainer Paul Parry who has previously trained royalty!”

James continued “The Alzheimer’s society is a fantastic cause, we have a team who really care about giving back to the community, their motivation to raise as much money as possible for the charity was inspiring.”

The donation will be made from the firms Great Idea’s Grant, a pot of money set aside each year for community initiatives close to the team’s hearts.

This effort by DJH follows closely on the heels of another significant initiative within the firm, as Candice Beynon, Director of DJH’s Altrincham office, is preparing to climb Kilimanjaro in September, also raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

By Emma Stockman - Contributor