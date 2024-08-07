Charity appeals for monthly donations to help save lives

Supporters who donate each month make it possible for the charity’s clinical crew to attend some of the most seriously ill and injured patients in their hour of critical need. A donation of just £5 each month could help to fund essential medical kits for the charity’s enhanced critical care teams to take to incident scenes.

To help make further monthly missions possible, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is appealing to those in the West Midlands to make a lifesaving monthly commitment.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity explained: “We are always so grateful to our committed supporters who make a regular donation to our charity to keep our pre-hospital emergency service operational. Without their generous support, our daily lifesaving missions would simply not be possible.”

To help make monthly lifesaving missions possible for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, make sure you sign up online to give a monthly donation. Terms and conditions apply. Visit the donate now page and click on the ‘donate regularly’ option via the website midlandsairambulance.com

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital, lifesaving work, visit us online and follow the organisation on social media.

By Becky Read - Contributor