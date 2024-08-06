Stafford student represents UK at European Scout event

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16-22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Andrew, aged 17, said: "I started my Roverway journey just outside Oslo where we completed a canoeing expedition with Scouts from Estonia and Slovenia. The expedition made us firm friends and I hope to meet them again in the future. We played international volleyball in the rain and that memory will stay with me forever."

Andrew joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five-day expedition across Norway.

Andrew in Norway. Photo: The Scouts

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Andrew well by saying: "A massive congratulations to Andrew Hill who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others."

By Lucy Bishop-Laggatt - Contributor