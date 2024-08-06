Men’s club gifted cash from generous developer

Having opened in September 2021, Men’s Shed Lichfield is a shared workshop where mostly, but not exclusively, older men can work together on group or individual projects, often sharing and learning new skills.

Working in a shared space alongside other like-minded individuals reduces isolation and loneliness, whilst also promoting purposeful activity and well-being in a population known to be at risk.

Peter Hollis, Chairman of Trustees at Men’s Shed Lichfield, said: “Many men find that life after retirement is blighted by a sudden loss of community. The camaraderie of work can be sorely missed.

“At its simplest, a Men’s Shed is a well-equipped and safe workshop in which participants share skills, learn new skills, pursue interests and whilst doing so chat, laugh and form friendships.

“Men’s Shed Lichfield is run by members, for members, and has no paid staff. We have found this to be a successful way of promoting self-help for an at-risk group within society.”

With its current membership number of 25, the Shed is seeing steady growth in numbers, its goal is to bring in more people and create a bigger workspace. Its members believe that if they have a great facility, they should make the maximum possible use of it to benefit as many people as possible.

Peter continued: “The donation from Barratt Homes has been used to purchase a planer thicknesser and accessories. This type of machine is useful in preparing timber for use in woodworking projects, ranging from cabinet making to woodturning.”

The benefit of the new machine for the Men’s Shed is that it requires less skill than using hand tools, and is quicker and more accurate which is perfect for the group’s older members.

The Fradley Manor Team with the members of Mens Shed Lichfield. Photo: Barratt Homes

Peter added: “As a local charity, donations have been vital in helping us achieve our goals. Without donations and grant support, Men’s Shed Lichfield would not be able to exist in anything like its current form.

“Being able to meet much of our major expenditure from the donations and grants we have received has allowed us to keep membership and attendance fees at a level that is easily affordable for current and potential members.

“Given that we aim to support a vulnerable group in our community, it is important to us that our membership charges do not create any sort of barrier.”

Members hard at work on their next project. Photo: Barratt Homes

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Working in the construction sector, Barratt Homes is aware just how tough the fight for mental health is.

“Any charity, like Men’s Shed Lichfield, that is driven to give people community and help them through a difficult time in their lives is one we are happy to support.”

Anybody interested in finding out more about Men’s Shed Lichfield can find out more details on their website, or by calling the Shed at 01543 524321.

By Henry Lewis - Contributor