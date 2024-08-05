Classic car show and behind-the-scenes look into a Victorian manor house this bank holiday

Brockencote Hall Hotel, in Chaddesley Corbett, is hosting its ‘hotel showcase’ event on Monday, August 26 between 12pm and 3pm, where visitors can get a free behind-the-scenes glimpse into the 4 AA Red Star Victorian manor house.

This includes the venue’s private dining rooms, guest bedrooms and guided tours of the 70-acre gardens – where attendees can also participate in lawn games including croquet, giant Jenga and laser clay shooting.

Guests will also be treated to a honey-infused drink upon arrival and a free cocktail masterclass, with the option to purchase and enjoy a ploughman’s lunch from the venue’s award-winning 3 AA Rosette Chaddesley Restaurant.

The hotel’s open day coincides with the arrival of more than 250 classic cars and bikes at the Classic Car & Bike Show, which is being hosted nearby behind The Swan Inn on the same day between 9am and 6pm, and is being hosted by former TV presenter Bob Warman MBE and journalist Jon Bentley.

The show is set to feature a range of British, European and American classic cars and bikes, and funds raised from the event will be donated to Three Roses Homes, which is a residential care home for adults with learning disabilities.

Jack Hartshorne, general manager at Brockencote Hall Hotel, is urging the public to make the most of both events, he said: “For those wanting to round off their summer break in style, then Chaddesley Corbett is the place to be this Bank Holiday Monday.

“The classic car show and Brockencote Hall Hotel are around half a mile from each other, meaning visitors can journey through a memorable day out in the countryside – including getting up close to vintage cars and bikes, exploring our Victorian manor house, or playing traditional lawn games amid scenic backdrops.

“As a hotel we welcome guests from far and wide all year round, but we are also open to the local community too for fine dining and celebrations, and we are looking forward to welcoming locals later this month.”

Entry to Brockencote Hall Hotel’s open day is free, while entry to the Classic Car & Bike Show is £15 per car, with all entry proceeds going to Three Roses Homes.

