Brother's touching gesture to thank those who cared for families

Steve lost his younger brother Paul after he was admitted to hospital with incurable cancer. The point from diagnosis to death was surprisingly quick and the family relied heavily on MacMillan Cancer Care and the hospital palliative team.

"Paul was undoubtedly scared at times, you could see it in his eyes, but he kept his sense of humour right to the end, as well as extolling the virtues of his favourite football team. In many respects Paul was my hero.”, recalls Steve.

Paul died in Scotland and so Steve is taking on the 21-mile Edinburgh Kilt Walk in Paul’s name to raise funds and awareness of MacMillan Cancer Care. Steve will be joined by his friend and colleague Jess Zahra.

Jess lost her dad to cancer, again with a short period of time between diagnosis and death. Jess recalls: "When he was diagnosed with cancer, unfortunately the disease had already spread - and we were given only one more week with him. All he wanted was to come home.

"Things were difficult at home with symptoms management and the team from MacMillan came to visit. The doctor and nurses that day ensured that my dad would be comfortable in those final days, they explained everything to our family with kindness, and as a result of this my dad was able to pass at home with his family around, and his dog Oscar just as he wished."

The Edinburgh Challenge. Photo: Steve Thomas

Paying tribute to her dad, Jess says: "He was so many things to so many people but to me he was everything. He was strong, intelligent, kind and loving. He worked so hard all of his life to provide for his family, his life revolved around us, and in turn ours his.

"He had his own wonderful self of humour, a strange mixture of dry and immature. His eyes were full of kindness and wisdom, and he held a superhuman power to right every pain I had with a big hug."

Both Steve and Jess say they will forever be grateful to MacMillan for what the comfort they gave to Jess’ dad and the support they gave to both families.

Jess with her dad. Photo c/o Steve Thomas

The pair wanted to do something for the charity and had grand plans, but Steve’s health had deteriorated. He however remains determined to fundraise with Jess. Steve found the kilt walk event and it seemed fitting that it would start and end in Edinburgh, where Paul died.

The two nurses have worked in the NHS for many decades and have seen a lot of exceptional care, but were both so moved by the efforts of MacMillan for them and their loved ones they have set up a JustGiving page. If you would like to donate you can do so at justgiving.com/page/steven-thomas-1713272111954?

By Steve Thomas - Contributor