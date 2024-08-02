Hospice hit by new setback as a third elephant sculpture is damaged

The damage threatens to undermine thousands of pounds in potential funding for vital end of life care services at a time when hospices nationally are facing a funding crisis.

St Giles Hospice discovered that a third elephant sculpture, ‘Bill the Builder’ from their March of the Elephants trail was found vandalised this morning (August 2) in Sutton Coldfield.

‘Bill the Builder’, located on Clifton Road, was found, seemingly pushed from his plinth with damage to his feet, by members of the public who reported it to the arts trail team.

The sculpture, painted by artist Hannah Jayne Lewin and sponsored by Wincanton, is the latest incident and follows the vandalism to two other sculptures, 'Vince' and ‘Tamworth Pigs’, which were damaged within days of the trail's opening. Both these elephants have now been repaired and placed back in their spots, however at cost to the hospice.

These repeated acts have dealt a severe blow to the charity's fundraising efforts, at a significantly challenging time for funding for the hospice sector as a whole.

Elinor Eustace, Interim Chief Executive Officer at St Giles Hospice, expressed her disappointment.

She said: "We are utterly heartbroken. Each of these sculptures represents more than just art – this trail is a critical fundraising activity for St Giles. With hospices across the UK facing a £77 million funding deficit, every penny raised through this trail is crucial."

The March of the Elephants trail, featuring 30 large elephant sculptures and more than 40 mini elephants uniquely decorated by local and national artists, runs until September 8. It aims to bring colour and creativity to the streets of Lichfield, Tamworth, and Sutton Coldfield while raising vital funds for end of life care, and people living with terminal illness.

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, added: "We've seen images on social media of people climbing on some of the elephants. We plead with the public to treat these sculptures with care and respect. They are not playground equipment - they are works of art that will fund crucial care for someone's loved one."

Damage was found on the elephant's base. Photo: St Giles Hospice

Each sculpture represents significant fundraising potential, and they could raise anything from £3,000 upwards - equivalent to over 100 hours of one-to-one nursing care for patients.

The hospice urges anyone with information about this incident to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference number 1382-20824.

For those who haven't yet joined the elephant trail, the interactive app is available for £1.99 from the App Store or Google Play, with all profits going to St Giles Hospice. Alternatively, trail maps are available from selected St Giles charity shops in Mere Green, Tamworth, Lichfield and Boldmere, Lichfield Maize Maze, Bistro Number 19 and Lichfield Cathedral.

'Bill The Builder' was painted by artist Hannah Jayne Lewin. Photo: St Giles Hospice

The hospice encourages the public to continue enjoying the trail responsibly and to report any damage to their Herd Helpline on 01543 434027.

For more information about St Giles Hospice's March of the Elephants, please visit marchoftheelephants.co.uk.

By Claire Fry - Contributor