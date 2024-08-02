Boat loads of fun for 90-year-old former sapper

90-year-old John Clark joined the Singapore Royal Engineers regiment in the army when he was just 19 years old and was part of the Sappers Sailing Club. During this time, he picked up a love for sailing and when he returned home, he joined the Midlands Sailing Club and even built his own 12-foot boat.

He later moved to a sailing club in North Shropshire and eventually, he founded his own club, Himley Hall Sailing Club, where he sailed until he was 83. John said: “I became a boat husband – it was like I was married to my boat, and I never parted with it.”

John often shares stories about sailing in years gone by with the team at Care UK’s Foxland Grange, on Wergs Road, where he lives. Knowing how important this hobby has been throughout John’s life, the team got to work organising a special trip to the Telford Sailing Club, a club that supports those with additional mobility needs so they can safely take part in the sport.

On the day, John was able to sail across the Priorslee Lake and was an expert on the water. He was able to navigate the sail, while sharing his boating knowledge and his best tips, including: “Don’t fall in, do as you’re told and don’t forget your life jacket.”

Commenting on the day, John said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day. Once you know how to sail you will never forget and it brought back a lot of good memories.

“I would like to go back again and watch other sailors.”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chips supper, no wish is too big or small.

Katy Anderson, General Manager at Foxland Grange said: “We are so pleased to have fulfilled John’s wish to go sailing again – he is incredibly passionate and knowledgeable about the sport we knew we had to do something special.

“Here at Foxland Grange, we always encourage residents to continue to enjoy their favourite pastimes and share memories that hold a special importance to them, as it is a great way to encourage reminiscence and social interaction. It was hugely rewarding to make John’s wish a reality.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the Telford Sailing Club without you this might not have been possible – we’ll definitely be back soon!”

By Laura Stephenson - Contributor