Iconic Grade 2 listed Brum pub reopens with a fresh new offering

The historic hostelry has relaunched as a new bar with a fresh new Cajun Soul offering, and has an appealing blend of modern gastropub and traditional pub charm. Situated at 12-13 Albion Street, the establishment resides in a beautifully restored red brick building adorned with stunning stained glass windows. This unique venue offers a vibrant and inviting atmosphere that appeals to both locals and visitors alike.

Formerly known as The George and Dragon, after lying vacant for many years, the Grade 2 listed venue was carefully restored in 2016 and renamed the Pig and Tail.

However, this latest incarnation as Temper and Brown is more than just a pub; it is a community hub where excellent food, drinks, and atmosphere come together to create a memorable experience. With its historical roots, modern amenities, and a focus on quality and sustainability, it stands out as a must-visit destination in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

Temper and Brown will retain the stunning blend of classic and modern features designed by Mark Rafferty and guests will be able to enjoy an enhanced outdoor space with more seating at the front – perfect for after work drinks or meet ups with family and friends.

The former M&B pub in the Jewellery Quarter overlooks Dayus Square which opened in 2016. The George and Dragon has been Grade II listed since 1982.

In 2016, The Birmingham Civic Society awarded The Pig and Tail a green plaque - the Renaissance Award for the successful renovation of the former George and Dragon pub.

The previous owners of the pub worked extremely hard to ensure as many original features have been retained or restored to honour the historic reference to this building. The building, famed for its key Victorian features, has been restored through the years, reviving the stained glass windows, bay windows and courtyard.

Hockley-born author, Kathleen Dayus, used to frequent the George and Dragon and used it as a setting throughout her books.

Temper and Brown will give a new lease of life to the building, hosting regular live acts, spoken word nights with special guests such as Brum legend and historian Carl Chinn on August 27, instrumentalist Ian Dell and former Blues legend, footballer Paul Devlin on August 6.

There will also be weekly Supper Clubs with music from DJ Dick. Owner, Roifield said: "We aim to be an inclusive space celebrating British and Jamaican culture with events like Tuesday's 'Audience With' series featuring notable personalities. Sundays are for our reggae-infused roast sessions, bringing the community together with great food and classic tunes."

Roifield's background is in film and photography, a passion which will be reflected at Temper and Brown when it opens: "After studying audio-visual design in college, I opened two clothes shops in Birmingham and Manchester, ran a TV production company, owned an Internet company in London and spent the last nine years in California producing podcasts and teaching for UC Berkeley. I will be showcasing some great photography exhibitions, including portraits of my Jamaican family from when they first moved to this country."

On Sunday, 4 August there will be an event on Dayus Square to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day to include live music, dancing and an open BBQ complete with refreshing rum cocktails!

Food will be courtesy of Cajun Soul who will be serving up mouth-watering dishes such as Cajun Fried Chicken Cob, topped with garlic and wholegrain aioli. Temper and Brown will be a go-to for craft beers, an impressive gin collection, and an array of rums. Plus, a rotating wine list featuring a new wine each month.

Roifield admits: “I’ve been a Pig and Tail fan since 2017, so when I heard it was up for sale, I jumped at the chance. As a proud Brummie and son of Jamaican parents, I’m excited to bring my unique touch to this historic pub. As a family-run bar, I’m bringing in various Brown family members behind the bar and expanding our team by three new hires!

"It’s a big responsibility and a huge privilege to have my name above the door of such an iconic Birmingham landmark. I am looking forward to taking care of this special venue for many years to come."

Carl Chinn, who has penned a detailed history of the George and Dragon capturing its rich legacy said: "The pub has a deep-rooted and historic presence in Hockley; its rise, fall, and subsequent rebirth reflect the changing social and economic status of the area over 170-plus years."

The Jewellery Quarter is home to over 700 jewellers and independent retailers, a thriving food and drink scene and an area steeped in incredible history. One of the UK's most unique destinations, it continues to be a popular place to live and work and Temper and Brown aims to become very much part of the fabric of the area.

For more information visit temperandbrown.com

By Anita Champaneri - Contributor