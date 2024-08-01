Free inclusive festival coming to Smethwick promises fun for all the community

The Inclusive Festival Day promises a fun-filled afternoon featuring live music from K'antu Ensemble, engaging sports activities, and a showcase of cultural performances. The event aims to bring together people of all abilities to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and community spirit.

A highlight of the day will be the special appearance by Paralympian Siobhan Fitzpatrick, renowned for her achievements in wheelchair basketball. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet Siobhan, hear about her inspiring journey, and learn more about the sport. Additionally, Perry the Bull, the beloved mascot, will be present for photo opportunities, adding to the festive atmosphere.

This event is supported by United By 2022 and SAFS, both committed to fostering inclusivity and community engagement. The festival will feature a variety of activities suitable for all ages and abilities, including interactive sports sessions, including wheelchair basketball, cultural showcases and workshops.

"We are excited to host this Inclusive Festival Day and bring the community together in celebration of sports and culture," said Ruth Hopkins, Director of K'antu Ensemble.

"Our goal is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and included, and we are honoured to have Siobhan Fitzpatrick and Perry the Bull join us for this special day."

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a free day of music, sports, and cultural celebration with family and friends. For more information about the event and accessibility, please visit kantu-ensemble.co.uk/bring-the-power.

By Ruth Hopkins - Contributor