The biggest free music making weekend of the year is coming to Wolverhampton!

The event will be held in The Marching Band of St. Gregory’s at Fallings Park Methodist Church on October 11-13 and is open to all; regardless of age, experience and background and provides opportunities for participants to experience a free taster music making lesson from a musical instrument!

Learn to Play aims to inspire, encourage and enable both new and lapsed music makers to enjoy the wide range of benefits of music making, as well as connecting and championing local UK music providers through a shared celebration of music making.

Learn to Play arrives at a time where music making opportunities are difficult to access due to current cuts to arts education, resulting in many primary schools failing to meet basic music curriculum needs for young people1 impacting the future of the UK arts, the creative potential of the next generation and the people who deliver quality arts education in the UK.

Sonali Banerjee, Music for All’s General Manager explains: “The Learn to Play weekend is needed now more than ever and through our regional music making events we aim to inspire as many people as possible in experiencing the unique joys and benefits of music making. The arts enrich our lives, our community and economy, as well as improving our mental health. We welcome all age-groups and particularly encourage youngsters who may not have the opportunity to experience music lessons at school, to come along and try out an instrument of their choice.”

Music for All believes everyone should have equal access to music making and supports disadvantaged individuals, educators and community projects through cash and instrument award rounds throughout each year.

The positive impact of using music to support and enhance mental and physical health throughout people’s lives has long been documented in numerous academic and social research

Jamie Cullum, Musician and Music for All ambassador said: “Playing a musical instrument is an amazing thing to have in your life. Sadly, not everyone has the opportunity to have those experiences. I am proud to be a supporter of the Music for All charity and delighted to be involved in their work in changing lives through music. I encourage everyone to participate in a Learn to Play event near them.”

The Music for All YouTube channel will also have a series of online tutorials by professional musicians available, including some big names. In previous years these have included Music for All charity supporters and Ambassadors such as Jools Holland, Alison Balsolm, Anne Denholm, Rob Rolfe and Dave Tench - these tutorial lessons can be accessed by anyone at any time.

Those interested in getting involved in Learn to Play ‘24 events and accessing their free music lesson should simply visit the Learn to Play website, select their closest venue using the interactive map and register their interest directly with the venue. For more information on Music for All visit: musicforall.org.uk.

By Rachael Diamond - Contributor