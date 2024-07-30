'Enchanting' hotel launches family afternoon tea events fit for a princess

The stunning hotel will make wishes come true, with sweet treats, singing, dancing and more alongside movie favourites such as Cinderella, Mickey, Minnie and everyone’s favourite superhero, Spidey. Little ones are invited to step into a magical world as they savour delicious afternoon tea delights and enjoy activities like party dances, character sing-alongs and plenty of photo opportunities at what promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.

The Princess and Hero Afternoon Tea event on this Sunday will feature two enchanting sessions. Guests at the first session (11am-1pm) will party with Snow White, Cinderella, Belle and Spidey. Those at the second session (2pm-4pm) will find themselves dancing with Aurora, Ariel, Rapunzel and Spidey.

On Sunday, 11 August, guests at both sessions will have a magical time making precious memories with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy. The events will be held in the show-stopping Louis XIV style Grand Ballroom, providing the perfect fairytale setting and a spectacular backdrop for those all important photo opportunities.

The Grand is renowned for its delightful afternoon tea, created by Head Pastry Chef, Mustapha Rahimi and his team. As well as a mouth-watering selection of tempting savouries and sweet treats, adult guests can add some sparkle with a glass of fizz while younger guests will enjoy sipping on a mocktail.

General Manager, Johan Scheepers said: “We are excited to welcome families to The Grand this summer at what promises to be a very special and memorable experience for young movie fans.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops and I’m confident these events will provide the wow factor for those looking for something exciting and extraordinary to do over the school holidays.”

Book your tickets now and get ready for a magical adventure at: thegrandhotelbirmingham.co.uk/whats-on#!/e.

By Anita Champaneri - Contributor