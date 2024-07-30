Doughnut fans get in a spin about Alton Towers collaboration

Luxury bakers Project D are expecting to sell thousands of specially designed doughnuts at the theme park in the next year after signing a contract with Merlin Entertainments Group.

The award-winning company has created a Smiler doughnut which is marbled yellow and black, an Oblivion which is covered in chocolate orange icing with edible black pearls and the Haunted House, dipped in chocolate icing and crushed milk chocolate sticks with a spooky Freddo on top.

But the most popular product is likely to be the Phalanx – a doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, with red and white chocolate veins – to replicate the iconic Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster.

These special edition doughnuts are available exclusively at select locations within Alton Towers Resort, including a Project D unit positioned opposite The Smiler rollercoaster and the food court by the main entrance.

Marketing director Max Poynton said: “Alton Towers has always been about creating unforgettable experiences, and we are thrilled that our doughnuts are available at this world-class attraction on Project D’s own doorstep.

“We think our Phalanx doughnut is going to be the hit of the summer. Based on the legendary Nemesis roller coaster, we reckon they are a treat which is as thrilling as the ride itself.”

By Sarah Newton - Contributor