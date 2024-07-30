Dawat-e-Islami volunteer awarded British Citizen Award at Parliament

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami, also known as Syed Fuzail Raza Attari, has been awarded the prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster. This honour recognises his outstanding voluntary contributions to the community through Dawat-e-Islami over the past 20 years, impacting thousands of lives both nationally within the UK and internationally. This recognition celebrates Mr Sami's outstanding contributions to society.

Syed received the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Services to the Community (BCAc), alongside a Certificate of Honour. He has dedicated over 20 years of his life to volunteering with Dawat-e-Islami UK, aiming to better society by addressing various humanitarian needs. His efforts have significantly enhanced communities across the Midlands, the UK, and globally, positively influencing countless lives and fostering numerous community champions.

Syed has been instrumental in organising and leading a team of volunteers to tackle pressing social issues. His initiatives have included campaigns to raise awareness about knife crime, County Lines, drug abuse, nitrous oxide, fly-tipping, and speeding. These campaigns have been crucial in reducing crime and promoting community safety.

In addition to his social advocacy, Syed established a prison rehabilitation team, working to support and reintegrate former inmates into society. Alongside this, Syed’s commitment to environmental issues has led to the planting of thousands of trees and increased awareness about climate change.

Syed has also provided humanitarian relief for global disasters, including the Pakistan floods, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Morocco, the cyclone in Tanzania, and aid relief for the people of Palestine. His swift and effective response has been invaluable in aiding affected populations.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Syed introduced daily national initiatives to engage the public and to provide much-needed support during lockdowns. He established food banks to assist individuals and families facing economic hardships and set up well-being call centres to signpost callers to emergency help and governmental departments. Syed was also instrumental in the facilitation of an emergency morgue, opened in Birmingham, to deal with burial rites and to help the bereaved families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19.

Furthermore, Syed spearheaded numerous campaigns to address the lack of access to clean water in developing nations. Under his leadership, nearly 500,000 people have benefitted from 3,900 water projects, significantly reducing the burden of long-distance water collection in affected regions.

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami dedicated this prestigious award to Ameer-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat, the founder of Dawat-e-Islami, and to all those who support the organisation. In his acceptance speech, Syed expressed his gratitude and emphasised the collective effort behind his achievements, saying: "I dedicate this award to the founder of Dawat-e-Islami, Ameer-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Maulana Ilyas Qadiri. This recognition is not just for me but for all the volunteers and supporters of Dawat-e-Islami who have worked tirelessly alongside me. Our collective efforts have made a difference, and I hope this award inspires more people to contribute to their communities."

The British Citizen Award celebrates individuals who make significant positive contributions to society through extraordinary efforts. Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami’s recognition underscores his exceptional dedication to humanitarian service, his impactful work with Dawat-e-Islami, and his unwavering commitment to making a difference in the world.

By Mohammed Sameer Hussain - Contributor