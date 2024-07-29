Staffordshire woman’s 'stunning' 1999 Rover Mini wins award

Ruby was one of the winners at a special Mini event held recently at the classic car museum Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, Derbyshire.

Despite being small, Amanda, her mum, sister and Olive the Daschund packed into Ruby to travel to the event.

The packed Masters of the Marque event attracted more than 200 classic and modern Minis and their owners from all over the UK. At the event, Amanda’s Mini was on display alongside original Minis, some dating back to the first year of production in 1959.

Commenting on her award Amanda said: "I was delighted to scoop an award. I’ve always loved cars and driving and had my eye on a Mini ever since watching Mr Bean when I was a child. This is my first Mini and I’m delighted with ‘Ruby’, my very own award-winning mini."

The Masters of the Marque awards, which are sponsored by Wera Tools UK, are designed to honour people like Amanda, who cherish their classic cars.

Great British Car Journey founder Richard Usher commented: "The awards follow the slightly quirky nature of the museum. I wanted to give classic car owners an incentive to visit us when we promote days celebrating specific British cars."

Originally designed by Sir Alex Issigonis and produced by the British Motor Corporation (BMC), around 5.3 million of the original two-door Minis were sold between 1959 and 2000, making it by far the most popular British car of all time.

Today, there are just 2,993 original Minis left in the UK with an MOT and 10 of them are at Great British Car Journey, including three which visitors can take for a drive with the Drive Dad’s Car experience.

All entrants to Masters of the Marque events receive a commemorative plaque, and entry is £10 per car which gives the driver free entry to the museum and all facilities.

The overall winner at each event receives a year’s membership of Great British Car Club, which entitles holders to free entry to the museum for 12 months, as well as an engraved glass trophy and a selection of Wera tools.

The next Masters of the Marque event at Great British Car Journey takes place on Sunday, August 18, and is open to drivers and owners of vehicles manufactured by the Rootes Group, including the Hillman, Humber, Singer, Sunbeam, Commer and Karrier marques.

Register to attend the next Masters of the Marque event and buy discounted advance tickets at: greatbritishcarjourney.com/events-calendar.

By Anna Melton - Contributor