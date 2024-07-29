Sandwell opticians support local hospital charity

Specsavers stores in Bearwood and West Bromwich pledged to donate £1 to the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust charity for every customer feedback survey they received.

"We are always looking to our customers for feedback to help us improve our services, and we were so pleased to be able to raise money for our local NHS services at the same time," says Majid Jawaid, store director at Specsavers in Bearwood and West Bromwich.

"We’re proud to be supporting the NHS in other ways too - as NHS primary care providers, we’re the first port of call for the community’s eye care needs which frees up time for GPs and helps to ease the pressure on our health service.

"Thank you to everyone who completed a feedback form and helped us to reach our fundraising total of £1,844. We’re so grateful for your support."

The registered charity of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust works to enhance the experience of the staff, patients and families who use their services by providing additional facilities and supporting innovative projects. To find out more, visit: swbh.nhs.uk/charity-fundraising.

By Amy Townend - Contributor