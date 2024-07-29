Musician who performed on John Peel favourite track to busk in Wolverhampton

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, The Quads, comprised of Terry, from Stratford, and his two brothers Josh and Jack plus bassist Jim Doherty. Their 1979 hit There Must Be Thousands was particularly beloved by legendary BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, who once said, “I would not swap my single of There Must Be Thousands for the entire recorded works of Oasis or Radiohead” (BFBS, 20 December 1999).

After the band dissolved, Terry left music entirely.

However, at the age of 56, he felt an undeniable pull back to his musical roots. Encouraged by his mother's words, "That is who you are, son. You are music," Terry embarked on a journey of musical rediscovery. He started singing lessons and refining his guitar skills, leading to his exploration of songwriting.

For six years, Terry served as a Town Host at the Stratford Business Improvement District, where he supported many talented buskers performing in Stratford. Now, he is ready to share his own music with the world.

His new single, You Are the Love of My Life, features strings by talented professional musicians, Torie Rushton on the cello and Gracie Shepherd on the violin.

Terry describes the song as a celebration of love in all its forms, stating: "Yes, it’s a love song, and love is the glue that holds us together. Music is a connector that pulls us together. It's about different lives, whether for your child, your elderly parent, or your partner."

In support of his new single, Terry has embarked on a busking tour which started in his home of Stratford, and will be touring the country. Join Terry on this exciting new chapter of his musical journey and experience his latest work, You Are the Love of My Life.

By Terry Jones - Contributor