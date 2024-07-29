Football academy’s inspiring Germany tour: A journey of growth and friendship

The journey began with an early departure from Aldersley, filled with excitement and anticipation. A delightful stop in Brussels allowed the team to sample the city’s famous waffles, adding a sweet note to their adventure. The final destination: Dortmund, Germany.

Upon arrival, the team wasted no time in immersing themselves in the local culture and diving into rigorous training sessions at the Dortmund 3G pitches, guided by Dortmund’s own coaches. Despite a thunderstorm threatening to dampen their spirits, the players showed resilience and determination, a testament to their dedication. Their hard work culminated in a resounding 5-1 victory against Mengede 08/20, highlighting their growing skills and teamwork.

A major highlight of the tour was visiting the Bayer 04 Leverkusen stadium. The young athletes were awestruck by the grandeur of a professional football facility. Meeting Victor Boniface and capturing the moment with a group photo left a lasting impression, inspiring the players to dream big.

The academy’s matches against BW Fuhlenbrock transcended mere competition; they were about building friendships and experiencing exceptional hospitality. Following the match, BW Fuhlenbrock hosted a BBQ for the team. Conversations flowed easily among players, owners, managers, and the first team’s captain, showcasing the camaraderie and sportsmanship that embody the true spirit of football.

The final day of the tour featured a visit to the BVB Dortmund museum and a guided tour of the iconic Signal Iduna Park by BVB youth coach Bilal Akgüvercin. The students were in awe of the stadium's immense size, particularly the legendary Yellow Wall stands. This experience ignited their aspirations to reach new heights in their football careers.

Throughout the trip, the dedication and expertise of the academy’s coaches were evident. Their guidance not only honed the players' skills but also imparted valuable life lessons. The combination of rigorous training, cultural experiences, and inspirational meetings made this tour an unforgettable chapter in the academy’s story.

Dortmund Tour 2024. Photo: Amethyst Sixth Form

Manager Mr Spicer and Assistant Manager Miss Brown expressed their immense pride in how the students presented themselves. "Our students set a fantastic example both on and off the pitch," remarked Mr Spicer. "They showcased the values of Amethyst Sixth Form and the Football Academy with every step of this tour." Miss Brown added, "Their behavior, dedication, and sportsmanship were exemplary. We couldn't be prouder of how they represented our academy."

The Amethyst Sixth Football Academy welcomes both girls and boys to join. Those interested in becoming part of this inspiring journey can contact Mr. Spicer at wspicer@aatrust.co.uk or Miss Brown at abrown1@aatrust.co.uk for more information.

With Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface. Photo: Amethyst Sixth Form

The Amethyst Sixth Football Academy’s tour of Germany was more than just a series of matches and visits; it was an inspiring journey that broadened horizons, built character, and reinforced the love for the beautiful game. The players returned home with new skills, cherished memories, and a renewed passion for football. As the season draws to a close, the academy looks forward to a new chapter under a new name: PSG Academy West Midlands.

This tour will forever be etched in the hearts of the players and staff, a testament to the power of sport in bringing people together and fostering growth both on and off the pitch.

By Paul Martin - Contributor