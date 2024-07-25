Stourbridge hairdressing duo shortlisted for coveted award

Having won the title four times previously, Tim and Teri, together established a reputation for creativity and excellence in hairdressing. Their joint nomination is a testament to their harmonious collaboration and shared passion for pushing the boundaries within the industry.

“We are incredibly honoured and excited to be shortlisted for Midlands Hairdresser of the Year,” said Salon Owner Tim Scott-Wright. “This recognition reflects our hard work and the creative synergy that Teri and I share.”

Creative Director, Teri Lowe added, “Being acknowledged by HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards is a dream come true. Tim and I strive to deliver unique and inspiring hairstyles that empower, and this nomination motivates us to continue innovating and elevating our craft.”

The most coveted in hairdressing trophies, this year marks the awards' 40th anniversary, honouring exciting talents from across the UK and are. Recognising outstanding creative and technical skills, the event features 10 regional categories, as well as nine specialist awards, including Afro, Men’s, and Avant-Garde. The evening culminates with the announcement of the British Hairdresser of the Year, arguably the industry’s greatest accolade.

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers, winners are set to be announced at a red-carpet ceremony on Monday, 25 November at Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Tim and Teri join the other category finalists, having submitted four photographic images showcasing their technical and creative expertise. The final round of judging takes place this October and requires finalists to submit a further four images, making a complete collection of eight. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: "The past 40 years have seen us celebrate the most exciting and creative individuals working within this fantastic industry. Four decades on, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to recognise excellence, passion, and technical ability, and it is a privilege to honour those who are excelling in their field. Tim and Teri have demonstrated a level of skill and expertise that is to be admired and they should be applauded for this remarkable achievement."

Schwarzkopf Professional has been the sole sponsor of the event since its launch. Julian Crane, General Manager of Henkel Consumer Brands Hair Professional UK & Ireland, says: "Schwarzkopf Professional is honoured to have supported this prestigious event for the past forty years and it is a privilege to reflect on the talent that has graced our stage and lifted a trophy. This year’s finalists are no exception, showcasing work which epitomises the qualities that make British hairdressing so revered. I am delighted to see their skill and expertise acknowledged and look forward to announcing the winners this November."

By Alice Treherne - Contributor