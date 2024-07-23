New estate agency launches in with ‘exchange ready’ approach to selling homes

Founded by local property experts, James Quinn and Andrew Ord, ‘Canopy’ aims to simplify and streamline the home buying and selling process with the introduction of its innovative ‘Exchange Ready’ concept.

This means every house marketed by Canopy is prepared for exchange as soon as buyers are ready, significantly speeding up the property transaction process, while saving time, money and stress for all parties involved. This is achieved by providing the sellers conveyancing information and carrying out a RICS home survey before the property goes on the market.

James Quinn, Co-Founder of Canopy explained: “Having spent years in the property and surveying sectors, we’ve identified the main pain points for home buyers and sellers. With Canopy, we’re addressing these issues head-on, starting with our local communities in Worcestershire and Gloucestershire. We’re excited to bring this fresh, efficient approach to the local property market and help more people move into their dream homes without the usual headaches.”

Both James Quinn and Andrew Ord both bring extensive experience and a proven track record in the property sector. Where Andrew Ord has over 13 years of experience managing his own surveying business and leading operational teams in large corporations, James Quinn is a RICS Home Surveyor who has transformed GB Home Surveys into a leading provider of residential property surveys since acquiring it in 2016.

Andrew Ord, Co-founder of Canopy added: “Buying a home is often seen as a stressful and prolonged process. With Canopy, we aim to change that by making it as smooth and hassle-free as possible. Our ‘Exchange Ready’ homes mean fewer delays, fewer surprises, and more confidence for buyers and sellers alike.”

Canopy is committed to serving the Worcestershire and Gloucestershire areas, where both founders have deep roots and a passion for improving the local property market.

As such, their extensive local knowledge and dedication to customer service position Canopy as a trusted and innovative estate agency of choice for home buyers and sellers in the region.

For more information, please visit: canopyestateagency.co.uk.

By Caleb Karman - Contributor