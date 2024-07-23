Local landscape architect awarded LDA Design Prize for Wolverhampton Ring Road project

Sarah Rose’s Ring Road project proposes an ambitious transformation of the ring road into an "Arboreal Wall," envisioning a green revolution for Wolverhampton by replacing traffic lanes with urban woodlands and creating a continuous circular park. This vision aims to enhance urban biodiversity, improve air quality, and provide a recreational haven for residents and visitors alike.

Continuing her dedication to this project, Sarah Rose is conducting further research as part of her dissertation at the University of Sheffield. She is organising a focus group to gather insights and opinions from the local community regarding the proposed changes to the ring road. The focus group will be held on July 31 at the Newhampton Arts Centre from 7pm. Sarah Rose is seeking eight participants, aged over 18, who live, work, or study in Wolverhampton to join the discussion.

“The aim of this research is to understand how people feel about the city centre and the ring road, and to explore whether transforming the ring road could influence their decision to visit the city centre more often,” said Sarah Rose.

The Wolverhampton Ring Road holds a fascinating role in local history, marked by its construction, which led to the demolition of multiple historic buildings and housing. Sarah Rose’s project not only respects this history but aims to create a greener, more sustainable future for Wolverhampton.

In addition to the focus group, Sarah Rose is collaborating with the Wolverhampton City Council as part of her research. This engagement seeks to integrate community feedback and ensure the proposed transformation aligns with the needs and desires of the local population.

Residents interested in participating in the focus group or seeking more information about the project are encouraged to contact Sarah Rose Collings directly by emailing srmcollings1@sheffield.ac.uk or by visiting tinyurl.com/wolvesfocusgroup.

By Sarah Collings - Contributor