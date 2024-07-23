Immerse yourself in special yoga sessions at Beyond Van Gogh

Art lovers are being offered a unique opportunity to take part in special yoga sessions while being surrounded by Vincent van Gogh’s visionary masterpieces.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is touring the UK this summer, and participants at the bespoke yoga classes will have the chance to enjoy mindful exploration and engage with the artist’s world of iridescent colour and emotion as it unfolds around them.

The spectacular salute to the Dutch Post-impressionist master’s life and work, which has already enchanted millions of art lovers across North and South America, premiered in Liverpool last month before opening in Glasgow and will now open in Birmingham next week.

Beyond Van Gogh arrives at NEC Birmingham from Thursday, 1 August and runs until Sunday, 1 September.

The special Saturday morning yoga sessions – which have strictly limited places - will take place within the heart of the attraction at 9am, with five weekend sessions available throughout August.

Participants will also be able to enjoy exploring the full multimedia experience on their own following the session.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a captivating celebration of the life and work of the celebrated painter, combining more than 300 of his art works with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Each 50-minute yoga session, led by a skilled and knowledgeable local instructor, will guide participants through a series of simple postures suitable for all levels of experience and encourage them to interact with the art around them.

After beginning with breath awareness and a seated warm-up, the movements will include tabletop postures, low lunges, mountain, tree, triangle, warrior and Sphinx poses, and seated forward folds.

The special sessions cost £36.50, the ticket price includes additional entrance to the entire experience and participants are also welcome to take photographs and video throughout their visit.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said: “The yoga sessions we’ve previously offered within Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience have been hugely popular and well-received, and I know these opportunities at the NEC will be a very rewarding as well as a unique experience for everyone who takes part.

“Art naturally inspires us to look at subject matters with different viewpoints, and provides an opportunity for self-reflection, universal connection and the inspiration to feel a myriad of emotions within ourselves.

“We want everyone taking part to dive into the story and themes of Van Gogh that surround them, provoking deep thought and self-inquiry, and also to hold a space for awareness and compassion.”

For more information see beyondvangogh.co.uk.

By Bill Elms - Contributor