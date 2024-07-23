Halesowen school alumni achieves first-class degree from Oxford University

Aaron's journey began in Year 7 when he started studying French. It quickly became evident that he had a natural talent for languages, and by Year 9, he was excelling far beyond his peers. Recognising his potential, Mrs. Hoare, Director of MFL, encouraged Aaron to take on Spanish alongside his French studies. This decision proved to be pivotal in Aaron's academic career.

At GCSE level, Aaron took both French and Spanish, achieving remarkable grade 9s in both subjects. He was the only dual linguist at Leasowes to accomplish such a feat. His success continued at A-level, where he earned A* grades in both languages. These exceptional results secured him a place at Oxford University.

During his time at Oxford, Aaron's dedication and hard work shone through. He completed a six-month placement in both France and Spain, further honing his language skills and cultural understanding. His efforts culminated in being awarded a first-class degree, a testament to his perseverance and talent.

Aaron has not only excelled academically but also given back to the Leasowes community. He has delivered numerous inspirational talks at Leasowes High School, motivating the next generation of linguists and demonstrating what can be achieved through dedication and passion.

Aaron commented 'I owe ever so much to the tireless dedication of the languages teachers at Leasowes; they showed me the magic of language-learning by allowing me to study both French and Spanish'.

Everyone at Leasowes High School is incredibly impressed and proud of Aaron's achievements. His journey from a Year 7 student with a passion for languages to a first-class Oxford graduate serves as an inspiration to us all. Congratulations Aaron, on your outstanding success!

By Ellie Harthill - Contributor