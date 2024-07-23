Elephant makes trium-phant return to March of the Elephants Trail

‘Vince’ the elephant has returned to his rightful place and his plinth at the top of Bore Street in the city.

The beloved sculpture, sponsored by Davisons Law, was found severely damaged on 1 July, the day the trail was set to go live.

Initially feared to be beyond repair, Vince has now been restored to his former glory thanks to the dedicated efforts of the St Giles team, Wild in Art, and the sculpture's artist, Jenny Marshall.

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, expressed her delight at Vince's return, she said: "We're overjoyed to welcome Vince back to the trail. His absence was felt deeply by the community, and his return is a testament to the resilience and spirit of this project. We're immensely grateful to Jenny Marshall for her expert artistry in being able to make Vince look dazzling again, and to everyone else who has helped us with his return including Tippers who have helped as the ele-ambulance, and everyone else who has offered the support, it really means a lot to us."

Helen Bartlam, Director at Davisons Law, shared her relief, saying: "We were devastated when we heard about the damage to Vince. As sponsors, we felt a personal connection to him. Seeing him back on his plinth outside our Lichfield office is wonderful. We're proud to be part of this community initiative and hope Vince's return will encourage even more people to engage with the trail."

The incident, and a further one in Tamworth just days later, had cast a small shadow over the launch of the March of the Elephants trail, which features 30 large elephant sculptures and more than 40 mini-elephants across Lichfield, Tamworth, and Sutton Coldfield. However, the quick response and restoration of Vince has turned the setback into a story of community resilience.

Artist Jenny Marshall, who worked tirelessly to restore Vince, said: "It was heartbreaking to see Vince damaged, but I was determined to make him beautiful again. The support from St Giles, Wild in Art, and the community has been incredible. I hope Vince's return will bring joy to all who see him on the trail."

St Giles Hospice is now making a renewed plea to the public to respect and protect all the sculptures on the trail.

Georgia added: "We're asking everyone to enjoy the trail responsibly. These sculptures represent not just art, but hope and support for those in need of end of life care. Please help us keep Vince and all our elephants safe from any future damage."

The March of the Elephants trail continues until Sunday, September 8, raising vital funds for St Giles Hospice. Each elephant, including Vince, will be auctioned by Richard Winterton Auctioneers at the end of the trail, with starting bids from £3,000 - equivalent to over 100 hours of one-to-one nursing care for patients. The team hopes they can raise this, and more, for each art piece.

For those who haven't yet joined the elephant trail, the interactive app is available for £1.99 from the App Store or Google Play, with all profits going to St Giles Hospice. Alternatively, trail maps are available from selected St Giles charity shops in Mere Green, Tamworth, Lichfield and Boldmere, Lichfield Maize Maze, Bistro Number 19 and Lichfield Cathedral.

The hospice encourages the public to continue enjoying the trail responsibly and to report any damage to their Herd Helpline on 01543 434027.

For more information about St Giles Hospice's March of the Elephants, please visit marchoftheelephants.co.uk.

By Claire Fry - Contributor