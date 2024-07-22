Housing association supporting Pride event this weekend

This year sees the fifth anniversary of the first ever Malvern Pride, which celebrates LGBTQ+ freedom, and the fourth event since it was founded.

Led by a team of volunteers and supported by local authorities and public donations, Malvern Pride provides a platform for all parts of LGBTQ+ communities.

Platform is supporting Malvern Pride, with the event mirroring its values around inclusion, and as part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it provides homes for.

Representatives will be on hand at the Platform stall to advise on Shared Ownership and routes onto the property ladder, hand out bottled water, with entertainment on offer too.

Chris Pinson-Bradley, community engagement manager at Platform, said: “We’re really passionate about supporting causes that help local people and support inclusion, and supporting Malvern Pride as we have done for a number of years.”

“Giving back to the communities we provide homes for is a key part of every development’s life cycle, and that will continue to grow as we expand our offering across Worcester.”

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

For further details on the Malvern Pride, please visit development, please visit: malvernpride.org.

By Ethan Henson - Contributor