Crafting unique farewells: Funeral director helping to give funerals a personal touch

Attitudes towards funerals are continuing to shift, as The SunLife Cost of Dying Report half of those surveyed describe a funeral as a ‘celebration of life’ compared to 28 per cent who see it as a ‘traditional ceremony’.

Reflecting this, Managing Director John Ashe, and the team across the company’s five branches in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford, Lichfield and Walsall, are experiencing a surge of families seeking ways to make funerals more reflective of the departed’s personality.

From colourful coffins to unique floristry arrangements, here are a few of John’s suggestions for how you can truly personalise a funeral:

Custom Coffins and Urns

“I think people don’t realise the range available to them nowadays, we’ve helped provide coffins of all shapes and sizes in the recent past. From a bright, bold glittery pink finish to bespoke picture coffins and even environmentally conscious wicker coffin and biodegradable urns, there are a range of choices to reflect the personality and preferences of your loved one.”

Special Transportation

“While the traditional hearse will always remain popular, consider unique transport options for their final journey. Horse-drawn carriages remain in high demand, but if your loved one has a particularly favoured vehicle, such as motorcycle or even a Land Rover these can easily be incorporated into proceedings.”

Themed Funerals

“If your loved one had a particular passion or hobby, a themed funeral can be a wonderful way to honour their memory. Whether it’s a sports team, a favourite book or movie, or a beloved pastime, we can help incorporate these elements into the service.

“Earlier this year, we helped put on a Punch & Judy show to honour a special lady who loved to watch the shows with her family – anything is possible when it means a loved one is honoured at their funeral.”

Unique Arrangements

“Our florists, Georgina and Chloe, are excellent at what they do. From sitting down and discussing with the families that come through our doors, and establishing a set of requirements, to the delivery of intricate, bespoke flower arrangements. We’ve put together Spitfire planes, horses and even a Victoria sponge cake!

“Recently the team have developed a range of balloon products, including archways and displays, that can also be added to funeral arrangements.”

Personalised Memorial Service

“By including personal anecdotes, special readings or their favourite music pieces, memories of the loved one who has passed can be remembered by all those in attendance. It helps families and friends to honour the life of the deceased and adds a real feeling of warmth and togetherness to the occasion.”

Visual Displays

“Create a memory table filled with personal items, photographs, and mementos that celebrate a life. This can be a focal point at the service, offering guests a chance to reminisce and pay their respects, in their own considered way.”

Small, Meaningful Touches

“Tribute montages, made up of photographs and video clips from across the individual’s life can provide a loving homage, and represent an opportunity to remind people of the person they are saying goodbye to.

“Memory tubes can also be inserted into coffins, allowing loved ones to depart with messages from close family and friends; giving a final chance to say goodbye. And we are seeing more and more people take up QR codes on gravestones – linking to a memorial web page, giving a permanent virtual space to honour the departed.”

Customisable Keepsakes

“Keepsake mementos of the day can prove to be a really nice way for relatives and close friends to keep a constant reminder of their loved one. Whether it is personalised funeral stationery, such as order of service booklets, thank you cards, and bookmarks, everything can be customised to feature photos, favourite quotes, or bespoke designs that reflect the spirit of your loved one.

“Additionally, beautiful pieces of jewellery can be created from ashes, which provide a permanent keepsake of an individual, to be kept close to relatives and friends.”

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors is an award-winning, family-run funeral director, established in 2016. The team specialise in providing a supportive and caring service for families across the West Midlands and Staffordshire during the difficult times of bereavement.

By Conor Davies - Contributor