Author pens first novel set in a 'medievalesque' world

Lord Henry Morton, Sir Arlen Barlett and Kian Munro are fiercely loyal to the Crown and each other. Their quest takes them halfway across Mercia following a dangerous trail of murder, deception, long-lost secrets, love, and betrayal, entwined with their own personal journey of unequivocal friendship and discovery.

Set in a fictional, medievalesque world the men relentlessly race against time to ensure that the Kingdom of Mercia is not once again consumed by the flames of Vikrin Fire.

About The Author

S M Hinton grew up in the village of Wychbold, Worcestershire where she has lived her whole life. She has always had a real fascination for history and the many interesting and intriguing people that lived through these distant ages, inspiring her to set pen to paper. Vikrin Fire is her first novel.

